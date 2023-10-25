Man found dead inside car submerged in NH river

A New Hampshire man was found dead inside a car submerged in a river on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said they received a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday reporting a vehicle in the Androscoggin River just south of Errol. The caller reported that the vehicle was completely underwater.

Errol fire and rescue responded to the scene along with a state police trooper, and found a car just under the water line on the east side of the road. They were unable to locate a driver or any passengers and were unable to reach the vehicle due to the depth of the water.

Because the car was in the river, the Fish and Game Department was called to respond with their dive team, along with state police Marine Patrol. The Milan Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Conservation officers were eventually able to locate the vehicle about 50 feet offshore in about 12-15 feet of water. Divers entered the water and found the driver, identified as 21-year-old Michael Marshall, of Littleton, still inside.

Police said the vehicle was a blue 2000 Ford Mustang registered out of nearby Upton, Maine. Errol, a town of 300 residents, is located in eastern New Hampshire, just over the Maine state line.

Marshall was the only person believed to have been in the car at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Bryan Griffin at 603-271-1170.