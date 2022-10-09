Man Found Murdered in Maine Home

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a home in Lamoine, Maine.

The man was found dead on Monday, Oct. 3, by a friend who had stopped by the home on Shore Road. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene shortly after 10a.m.

On Sunday, authorities released the cause of death as homicide.

Investigators are still working to confirm the man's identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Maine State Police.