Man Found Shot to Death in Windham, NH, Is Identified

Further details haven't been released, including what investigators think led to Johnson's shooting and his body being left near the intersection of West Shore and Woodvue roads

By Staff Reports

New Hampshire State Police investigating the death of a man in Windham.
Authorities have identified the man found fatally shot in the head in Windham, New Hampshire, last week.

Edward Johnson, a 37-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, was identified as the person whose body was found Thursday morning in the town just north of the Massachusetts border, according to an announcement from state and local police and state prosecutors Monday.

Further details haven't been released, including what investigators think led to Johnson's shooting and his body being left near the intersection of West Shore and Woodvue roads.

On Friday, after an autopsy was completed, authorities announced that they were investigating the death, previously considered suspicious, as a homicide.

The man's death had been under investigation as suspicious since his body was found near the intersection of West Shore and Woodvue roads at about 7 a.m.

Windham police have said there's no danger to the public. While there are only a couple of houses close to where the body was discovered, West Shore Road is busy, as the only street in and out of a large neighborhood.

The investigation has been a major topic of conversation among people who live in Windham. Michael Mazzarella said that the body was found in a Port-a-Potty.

"It was just a scary thing to hear in your neighborhood," he said.

