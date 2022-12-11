Man Gravely Injured in Allston Shooting

A man is in serious condition after being shot in the early hours of Sunday, December 11 in an Allston neighborhood, according to police.

Police say that around 2:30 a.m., the critically injured man was shot outside of 128 Brighton Ave. in the neighborhood of Allston.

Officers who arrived at the scene to assist the injured man couldn't find the shooter anywhere nearby, said police.

Officials say the injuries sustained by the gunshot victim are life-threatening. The current location of the victim was not given.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred as the result of a confrontation, and are requesting that anyone who might have any knowledge of the incident to contact Boston Police Department Detectives at (617) 343-4470.