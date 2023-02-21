Man Hurt During Woburn Double Shooting Facing Charges, Set to Appear in Court

One of the two men who was shot at a Woburn, Massachusetts, home early on Monday morning is expected in court on Tuesday, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office, which also said Monday night that an investigation into the double shooting remained ongoing.

Two men were shot during the incident at the Washington Street residence — 22-year-old Mussie Nirayo, who was pronounced dead on scene, and 26-year-old Tyler Olivier, who was taken to a hospital, later arrested, and is now facing charges, according to prosecutors.

Sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators that the man who survived the double shooting is Tyler Olivier, who was accused in 2021 of slashing and stabbing a man and a pregnant woman. The crime also took place on Washington Street.

Olivier is set to face a judge for an arraignment Tuesday morning in Woburn District Court, as he faces the charges of possession of a firearm and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to prosecutors.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police Called to Woburn, Mass. Home for Report of Disturbance

Officers with the Woburn Police Department responded to the home on Washington Street for a report of a disturbance at around 3:40 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release issued by the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office on Monday night.

Police say they found one person dead inside a Washington Street home in Woburn, Massachusetts, early Monday morning. Another man was injured.

When police got to the home, they found two men in their 20s with apparent gunshot wounds, the release said. Although a prior news release from police said that the two men knew each other, prosecutors said Monday night an investigation was still ongoing into whether or not they knew each other. The motive was said to also still be under investigation.

Ongoing Investigation by Mass. Authorities

The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing, and involved several law enforcement agencies, including the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to that office, as well as the Woburn Police Department.

Police in Woburn have blocked off a home in one neighborhood where an active investigation is underway.

The prosecutors who have been assigned to the case were Graham Van Epps and Jacob McCrindle.

Tyler Olivier History

Sources told the NBC10 Boston Investigators earlier Monday that Olivier was the man who survived and that he was accused in 2021 of slashing and stabbing a man and a pregnant woman. That crime also took place on Washington Street.

It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.