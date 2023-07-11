Man killed in Belchertown house fire; police investigate cause

A man was found dead inside a Belchertown, Massachusetts, home that caught fire Monday, fire officials said.

The fire on Daniel Square was reported about 12:20 p.m., according to state fire officials. Firefighters found heavy smoke pouring from the single-story home and battled the flames for about two hours.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found dead inside the home, and fire officials believed he was the only person inside at the time. Officials were working to find the cause of the man's death.

“On behalf of the Belchertown Fire Department, I want to express our sincere condolences to the man’s family,” Belchertown Fire Chief John Ingram said in a statement. “This is a sad day for them and our community.”

The fire was being investigated by Belchertown firefighters and police, along with Hadley Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, the Belchertown Department of Public Works and state Department of Fire Services’ Special Operations team.