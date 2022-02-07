Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Haverhill Teen's Shooting Death

A Delaware man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a teenager in Haverhill, Massachusetts in 2017.

Eighteen-year-old Bryce Finn was shot in the chest when he answered a knock at his door on June 6, 2017. He had graduated from Haverhill High School days earlier.

More than a year after Finn's death, three Delaware men were arrested.

On Monday one of those men, 22-year-old Kenneth Pitts, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed assault with intent to rob, and carrying a firearm without a license in the case, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. He was originally indicted on murder charges.

According to prosecutors, Pitts and two other men came from Deleware to rob the victim. Prosecutors say Pitts shot Finn in the chest after Finn showed his own weapon.

The three other men accused in the case, Thomas Warner, Nicholas Mondato and Joseph Benner, are scheduled to appear at a hearing on February 18, 2022, in Salem Superior Court.