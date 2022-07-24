Man Pulled From Water at Beach in Winchester, Mass.

First responders were called Sunday afternoon to a beach in Winchester, Massachusetts, for a possible drowning, state police announced.

Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 4:37 p.m. for someone possibly drowning at Sandy Beach. The state police dive team and helicopter responded, as did other local agencies, and determined a man who had been seen struggling in the water was missing.

Divers found the man in the water around 5:30 p.m. and he was taken to Winchester Hospital, state police said. There was no immediate update on his condition.

Many flocked to state beaches Sunday as the region saw a heat wave enter its sixth day, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees in some areas, like Boston.

Sandy Beach was renamed the Sen. Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Memorial Beach many years ago. Shannon Beach is a popular spot for freshwater swimming at Mystic Lakes State Park, according to the state's website.

A 52-year-old Lynn man drowned in Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester after he fell off an inflatable boat on the Fourth of July.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.