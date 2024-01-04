Man returns to NH to face manslaughter charge in deadly Manchester fight

A man charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing another man in Manchester last month is back in New Hampshire after being arrested in Virginia.

Police responded around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to a fight near a Domino's location on Lowell Street. Officers found 46-year-old Te-Jay Thomas of Manchester suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Thomas was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After the incident, authorities said they were looking for 33-year-old Akim Alleyne, who was accused of attacking Thomas during an argument. Police secured an arrest warrant charging him with reckless manslaughter.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police in Manchester said Alleyne was brought back to Manchester Thursday afternoon following his arrest late last month in Richmond, Virginia.

Alleyne faces manslaughter and habitual offender charges in connection to Thomas' killing, which police say happened while he was on probation for a June burglary. He also had warrants for burglary and stalking related to an incident in October, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Alleyne had an attorney.