Local

Rhode Island

Man Shot and Killed in Providence

It was the ninth homicide in the city this year

By Marc Fortier

WJAR-TV

A 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday night.

The man was shot multiple times on Waverly Street around 8 p.m., police told WJAR. It was the ninth homicide in the city this year.

No arrests have been made. Police said they are searching for one or more suspects, and could not say if the shooting was targeted.

"This is just horrible. A young man, you think about his family, we don't know much about him, we don't know whether he has kids, whether parents, it's just senseless stuff, and we have too many guns out there. We've been vocal on this for a long time, we need to get these guns off the streets," Mayor Jorge Elorza said Monday night.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The scene was covered in police crime scene tape for about three hours but has since reopened to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island Dec 16

Boat Designed By RI Students Makes It to England

Rhode Island Dec 12

Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us