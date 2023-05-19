Man Shot in the Back While Walking in Providence: Police

A man was shot in the back while walking down a street in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday night, according to Providence Police.

Authorities say the 24-year-old was walking down Smith Street when he was shot, as reported by WJAR.

The man was alert and conscious on the scene and he was taken to the hospital for surgery, according to police.

There was no information released about the extent of the man's injuries or about any suspects of the shooting.