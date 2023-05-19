Local

Providence

Man Shot in the Back While Walking in Providence: Police

Authorities say the 24-year-old was walking down Smith Street when he was shot

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was shot in the back while walking down a street in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday night, according to Providence Police.

Authorities say the 24-year-old was walking down Smith Street when he was shot, as reported by WJAR.

The man was alert and conscious on the scene and he was taken to the hospital for surgery, according to police.

There was no information released about the extent of the man's injuries or about any suspects of the shooting.

Providence
