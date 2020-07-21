Man Shot, Officers Fire at Suspects in Roxbury

Police opened fire at suspects as they ran from the scene of a shooting in Boston that put a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries overnight.

An officer was patrolling in Roxbury when he heard several gunshots around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police found the 31-year-old man with several gunshot wounds on Waumbeck Street.

A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood and three people are in custody following a shooting, police said.

The officer chased after several suspects who took off in a car when the officer arrived. The suspects later fled on foot, which is when the officer fired their weapon. No one was injured during that confrontation, according to police.

Three people are now in custody and firearms were recovered at the scene, according to police, but it remains unclear what charges they may face.

The district attorney will look into the officer's decision to shoot along with an investigative team within the Boston Police Department.

Police Commissioner William Gross spoke about the recent uptick in violence in Boston when giving an update early Tuesday. Police are still investigating two Sunday shootings, one of which resulted in the deaths of two teens.

"I've spoken to mayor and the district attorney," Gross said, "We continue to say this: we definitely have to pull together and stop this. End this violence."

"My ask is that we put the guns down," said Rev. Willie Bodrick.

The associate pastor of the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury says the violence is not a new problem and that more community support is needed.

As of Sunday, there have been 26 fatal shootings in the city this year, six more than at the same time last year.

"They should be valued," Bodrick said. "Their lives should be cared about, their community should be given just as much attention as any community in this city."

Anyone with information about the shooing is asked to call police.