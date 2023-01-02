Man Stabbed at Chelsea Market Basket, Possibly Over Parking Space

A man was stabbed Monday night in the parking lot of a Market Basket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, in some sort of road rage incident.

Details are limited, however Chelsea police say a man called 911 to report that he had been stabbed in the Everett Avenue parking lot, possibly over a parking space dispute.

The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with non-life threatening injuries, police said. He is expected to be OK.

Sources tell NBC10 Boston that 25-year-old Victor Rojas Avalos, of Revere, was arrested in connection to the incident and is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife).

Police confirm they were able to track Avalos down in Revere and take him into custody there. He will be taken back to the Chelsea Police Department.

Shoppers at the Chelsea Market Basket were shocked and confused Monday night, many of whom were just running in to grab groceries.

“I don’t know what people are thinking sometimes," shopper Rodion Zakharov said. "I would not fight somebody over a parking space, if they want to take it then be my guest.”

“It's really scary, I mean, this should never happen," another shopped added.

Yellow police tape was blocking off a section of the parking lot, but police have since cleared the area.

No other information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.