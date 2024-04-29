hit-and-run

Woman killed in high-speed hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Methuen

Surveillance video shows a speeding motorcycle, possibly a Harley Davidson with a missing, two-tone grey and dark red fender, hit the woman, police said

By Asher Klein

A woman was killed by a speeding motorcycle in Methuen, Massachusetts, Sunday night, police say, asking for help finding the driver, who fled the scene and hadn't been caught.

The woman, a 62-year-old from Methuen who hasn't been publicly identified, was found face down by the side of Lowell Street near Alexander Circle at about 8:37 p.m. Sunday, Methuen police said. An officer provided first aid until paramedics arrived to bring her to Lawrence General Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video shows a speeding motorcycle, possibly a Harley Davidson with a missing, two-tone grey and dark red fender, hit the woman, police said. The vehicle slows and stops, then continues driving.

Anyone with information about what happened, the motorcycle or its driver, who hadn't been identified as of Monday morning, was asked to call police at 978-983-8698.

