A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot Saturday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police say.

Officers responded to a call just after 4 p.m. for a reported shooting in the area of 82 Wheatland Ave.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There was no immediate word on a suspect.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.