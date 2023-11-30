sexual assault

Man suspected in 2021 NH armed sexual assault arrested

Jimmie Lee Carlton is believed to have been involved in similar incidents, Manchester police said, and asked anyone with information to contact them

By Asher Klein

Jimmie Lee Carlton
NBC10 Boston

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint in Manchester, New Hampshire, two years ago is under arrest, police said Thursday, and he's belived to have been involved in similar attacks.

Jimmie Lee Carlton, 57, was arrested on Wednesday in Littleton, New Hampshire, on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and criminal threatening with a firearm over the 2021 incident, according to Manchester police.

Police didn't share more information about the alleged 2021 assault, including the date.

Carlton is believed to have been involved in similar incidents, police said, and asked anyone with information to contact Manchester detectives at 603-670-6993 or 603-792-5511.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Five men charged with kidnapping, murdering man, dumping body in NH forest

death investigation Nov 29

Woman's death at NH home being investigated as homicide

Massachusetts Nov 29

Mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs makes its way to Mass., NH

This article tagged under:

sexual assault
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us