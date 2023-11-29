Mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs makes its way to Mass., NH

A mysterious illness impacting dogs may have made its way to Massachusetts and it has dog owners on high alert.

This illness is potentially fatal, and while experts said its likely caused by bacteria or a virus, they still haven't explicitly said what exactly causes it, which is alarming for dog owners and now we enter holiday season.

It begins with a cough that may last for weeks before long you'll notice your dog is having trouble breathing. This illness doesn't have a name yet, but it was first seen in the western states a couple months ago.

Now, experts said it's more likely than not in 14 states across the country, including in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island — though its uncertain how many cases are in each state at this time.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Veterinarians said the disease is spread through contact or by breathing the same air as an infected animal. So, not to take your pet to dog parks, pet stores and grooming facilities and make sure they are fully vaccinated.

If your dog has any symptoms, isolate them and make sure to call their veterinarian.