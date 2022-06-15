Man Wanted for Child Rape Sought Along With His 2 Children, Authorities Say

A man wanted on child rape charges is believed to have fled with his two children from the area of New Bedford, Massachusetts, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, investigators believe 46-year-old Leon Mejia-Vicente fled after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mejia, a citizen of Guatemala, lived until recently in New Bedford with his 17-year-old daughter, Petronila Mejia-Saquic, AKA Marta Saquic, and his 5-year-old son, Hector Mejia-Saquic, prosecutors said.

The children are considered endangered, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police 24-hour fugitive line at 800-527-8873 or the New Bedford Police Department at 508-971-8569.