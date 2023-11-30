Man with 2 knives arrested while trying to break into Worcester home

A man was arrested around 3 a.m. Wednesday as he attempted to break into a home in Worcester, Massachusetts, while carrying two double-edged knives, according to police.

Worcester police were called to a Gibbs Street home around 2:52 a.m. for a report of a break-in in progress, and responding officers found a woman yelling out the window, "He's trying to get inside!"

Officers detained the man, identified as 32-year-old Oniz Janniere, while they investigated.

Police determined Janniere had been trying to enter the residence of a stranger.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to police, the woman opened the door and saw Janniere trying to enter, so she pushed him back with a broom stick and told him to leave. She locked the door but Janniere allegedly kept trying to get in.

Police found two double-edged knives on Janniere, and he was arrested. The Fitchburg resident is charged with attempt to commit a crime (armed burglary), two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

No other information was released, and it's unclear when Janniere is due in court.