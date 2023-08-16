Man's body found at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

A man's body was found in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Wednesday evening, state police said.

State police detectives responded to the reservation after the body was discovered in a wooded area around 6 p.m., police said.

The man was approximately 65 years old, according to police, who said they believed the man hiked in the reservation.

Other details were not immediately available.

An investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the man's death is ongoing. The chief medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death. His name is not being released at this time.