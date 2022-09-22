Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death

A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name.

Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup between local and state police investigating the death of Officer John O'Keefe in January.

They were drinking with friends the night O'Keefe died, and his body was found in front of the home of a fellow Boston police officer, where an afterparty was being held.

Read, a 42-year-old from Mansfield, faces second-degree murder and other charges for allegedly backing her SUV into O'Keefe as she dropped him off in late January. Prosecutors have previously said the couple had been arguing before O'Keefe's death.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"On one occasion the victim had attempted to break up with the defendant, had asked her to leave his home, and she refused to do so," Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally said in court in June.

Karen Read is accused of backing her car into her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, and then leaving him to die in the snow.

But the defense presented new evidence Thursday in saying that O'Keefe's injuries indicate he was severely beaten. The paperwork says the homeowner had ties with Canton and state police, the agencies that conducted the death investigation, and alleged collusion between them.

Read's team has previously alleged that the state police officer who took over the case is close to the owners of the property, and that investigators doctored Read's black Lexus SUV.

One of Read's attorneys is Alan Jackson, a celebrity attorney out of Los Angeles, who represented actor Kevin Spacey in his legal troubles on Nantucket back in 2019.

O'Keefe was a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department. He was not on duty at the time of his death.