Marine from NH among 5 killed in California helicopter crash

A New Hampshire helicopter pilot was one of five U.S. Marines who died in a helicopter crash this week in California, military officials said Friday.

They identified the man as Capt. Jack Casey, a 26-year-old from Dover, New Hampshire. He was a CH-53E helicopter pilot who'd enlisted in May 2019 and was promoted to captain this September.

“Capt. Jack Casey gave his life while serving his country," New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “Valerie and I are deeply saddened as we mourn the loss of these five Marines. Capt. Jack Casey’s death is a profound loss for his family, his community, New Hampshire, and the country. I have directed all flags on all public buildings and grounds in the State of New Hampshire to fly at half-staff on the day of interment.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.