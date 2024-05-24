Lynn

Dehydration, heat exhaustion send 10 kids to hospitals after Lynn field day

Fire officials in Lynn, Massachusetts, say 10 elementary school children were brought to hospitals after suffering minor injuries related to dehydration and heat exhaustion

NBC10 Boston

Ten children were brought to hospitals due to hot weather during an elementary school field day in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to fire officials.

The Lynn Fire Department responded to Manning Field and found the children had minor injuries related to dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Six kids were taken to Salem Hospital and four were brought to Beverly Hospital.

Fire officials remind the public to stay hydrated outside in the heat.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Lynn
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us