marriage

Market Basket teases ‘#MoreForYourDollar Weddings' on April 1

Hundreds of people flooded the comments to get in on the April Fool's fun, with one person even sharing what appeared to be their own wedding photos taken at a Market Basket

By Asher Klein

This is a photo of the Market Basket off Everett Avenue in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

Would you get married at a Market Basket?

That's what the beloved supermarket said on Monday — April Fool's Day — it will soon be offering: #MoreForYourDollar Weddings.

"Walk down the aisle in your favorite aisle. You'll exchange vows with your loved one in an intimate ceremony, then guests will enjoy a Market's Kitchen dinner and Bakery cake at the reception," Market Basket said in a Facebook post.

The post includes an edited image of a happy couple in their wedding finest kissing in the middle of the cereal aisle, flanked by plenty of bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Overwhelmed by wedding planning? You're not alone! Ellioth Duran and Maria Vega, from the Liberty Hotel, visit the studio to share plenty of wedding trends and ideas that are popular in 2024.

Hundreds of people flooded the comments to get in on the April Fool's fun.

"Plus you could pick up the bouquets in the flower section," one person wrote.

"Our Floral Department has you covered!" the Market Basket account replied.

Another person even shared what appeared to be their own wedding photos taken at a Market Basket.

Market Basket is, of course, no stranger to getting into the spirit of holidays — it has a Christmas-season customer service decoration competition that gets pretty intense every year.

More Market Basket news

market basket Dec 22, 2023

And the 2023 winner of Market Basket's annual holiday competition is…

Salvation Army Dec 16, 2023

2 rings worth $1,500 donated with loving note at Mass. Market Basket

This article tagged under:

marriage
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us