21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge

A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said.

Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The truck flipped over and Kennedy landed in the highway. He was rushed with serious injuries to a local hospital, then Maine Medical Center in Portland, but later died, officials said.

Kennedy wasn't wearing a seatbelt, officials said. He wasn't believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Another vehicle was damaged by debris that the pickup truck had been carrying, but the people in that vehicle weren't hurt, officials said.