Mass. Drivers Frustrated With Rising Gas Prices

Gas prices are on the move, and drivers are feeling the pinch.

“Beyond frustrating,” said John Moher, of Sutton, Massachusetts. “You put in a week’s work, half of your pay is going right to the pump almost.”

It’s something drivers have been dealing with for a while.

Gas prices are up in Massachusetts by almost a dollar since this time last year.

Now there’s concern gas prices could hover at high rates given the conflict abroad involving Ukraine and Russia.

“I think the next few days are going to be critically important,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Massachusetts Spokesperson. “Obviously it depends what happens with the invasion or the potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia.”

Maguire says oil prices are already at their highest level in eight years.

“Russia is one of the world’s largest oil and natural gas producers so any kind of geo-political tension that potentially threatens the supply of oil and gasoline sends tremors through the oil markets that translate right to pain at the pump,” said Maguire.