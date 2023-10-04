Mass. Eversource customers can expect lower gas bills this winter, provider says

Eversource customers in Massachusetts can expect to pay less money for natural gas this winter.

The energy provider said in a news release that it has filed its winter heating season gas supply rates with the Massachusetts Department of Utilities, and if approved, people will see some relief on their bills.

The average home consumer would see their bills lowered by $5 to $21 in comparison to last winter, according to Eversource.

The new rates are still pending approval by the state, and would be in effect from Nov. 1 to April 30.

"While the lower price of natural gas could certainly provide some relief heading into the winter months, bills are typically higher as customers use more energy to heat their homes – so now is the time to explore the many ways they can save energy and money,” Eversource Executive Vice President for Customer Experience and Energy Strategy Penni Conner said in a news release.

In the Bay State, natural gas rates change twice every year — on Nov. 1 and May 1. However, if the supply cost changes more than 5% during one of the required monthly calculations, adjustments must be made. Price adjustments happened multiple times last winter.