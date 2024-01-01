Mass. Lottery announces first $1 million winning ticket of 2024

Someone somewhere in Massachusetts is waking up to a $1 million lottery ticket win. The Massachusetts Lottery Commission drew its first winning number in the special New Year’s Day Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle.

The winning number is 0083128, the commission announced. The winning ticket was sold at American Legion Morrisette Post 294 in Quincy. The post receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

Four $250,000 winners and six $25,000 winners were also selected. Winners of all of the cash prizes have one year to claim them.

Sales of Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle tickets began on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Visit the Mass. Lottery site to see a full list of winning numbers.