Mass. man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An Amherst, Massachusetts, man has been arrested by the FBI for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Daniel Tocci was arrested without incident on Wednesday. He is accused of being among the crowd that descended on the Capitol, the FBI said.

According to court documents, Tocci was spotted on video footage from the rally that set off the event, carrying a large stick near the Washington Monument, before heading into restricted grounds at the Capitol building. Footage shows Tocci helping other riots scale a wall outside before heading inside the building, where he is spotted entering the Senate Wing Door around 3:18 p.m. He was also seen on surveillance video breaking off part of a window shutter.

The FBI said Tocci was in restricted areas for at least 90 minutes. He is charged with destruction of government property, entering and Remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Tocci was identified with help from the Hadley Police Department after one of their officers pulled him over for a broken headlight in January 2023.

His arrest marks the 32nd person arrested by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the riots.