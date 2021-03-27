Local

Maine

Mass. Man Charged With Murder of Girlfriend on Maine Beach, Police Say

Jeffrey Buchannan of Bedford, Massachusetts, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Rhonda Pattelena, on Short Sands Beach in York, Maine

Lexington Evidence 2
WCSH

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after he allegedly beat his girlfriend to death Friday on a Maine beach.

Police responded to Short Sands Beach in York shortly before 4 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a man assaulting a woman behind a large rock. Rhonda Pattelena, 35, of Bedford, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jeffrey Buchannan, also of Bedford. He was described by police as Pattalena's domestic partner. They had one child together.

Local

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

1-Year-Old Injured by Falling Tree in Townsend

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

What We Know About the Man at the Heart of the Rockland-to-Quincy Police Chase

Buchannan has been charged with murder, according to Maine State Police.

This article tagged under:

MaineMassachusettsmurderBedfordYork
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us