Mass. man dies following suspected medical event that led to car crash in Maine

A Massachusetts man died Monday morning after suffering a suspected medical event that led to a car crash in Standish, Maine.

First responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on Chadbourne Road around 6:30 a.m. and found a Nissan Altima had gone off the roadway and struck several trees, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office told NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine.

Life-saving measures were performed on the driver as he was removed from the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. He has been identified as 80-year-old John Behnke, of Beverly, Mass., News Center Maine reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed Behnke suffered a medical event before he drove off the road. Officials have not released any other information related to Behnke's health but they said they do not believe his death was caused by the crash, News Center Maine reported.

Behnke's vehicle suffered minor damage in the crash.

Chadbourne Road was reduced to one lane for around two hours to accommodate the on-scene investigation.