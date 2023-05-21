Mass. Man Facing DWI Charge After Being Thrown From Car in NH Rollover Crash

A Massachusetts man was allegedly driving intoxicated Saturday evening when he lost control of his car on a rainy roadway and was thrown from his vehicle as it rolled over in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

State police troopers responded to the single vehicle rollover on Interstate 93 north at mile marker 27 around 5:30 p.m. and found the driver -- identified as Jonathan Fiore -- being treated by medical personnel. The 50-year-old from Bolton, Mass., was rushed to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

According to state police, Fiore was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic, reportedly speeding in the left lane when he lost control. His vehicle left the roadway and struck the median guardrail before rolling over and landing in the right two lanes of the highway, police said.

Witnesses reported that Fiore had been ejected from his vehicle during the rollover crash, police added.

The right two lanes of the roadway were closed for about an hour following the crash.

Police say impairment and speed appear to be the primary contributing factors in this incident. Fiore was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact Trooper Evan Puopolo at 603-223-8530 or Evan.R.Puopolo@dos.nh.gov.