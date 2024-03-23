Mass. police called to home in alleged swatting incident

An investigation is underway after police in Hudson, Massachusetts were called to a home for a false report of a domestic threat.

Police responded to a home on Fort Meadow Drive shortly before 1a.m. on Saturday after receiving a call that a family member had been shot and another family member was under threat. Responding officers determined that the report was false, and that there was no danger to residents.

Police are investigating the incident as a an act of swatting, meaning that a person prank called emergency services.

“I would like to acknowledge our dispatchers and the officers on the patrol shift for their professionalism and utilizing their training and experience to safely respond to this disturbing call,” Hudson Police Chief Richard DiPersio said in a written statement. “The safety of our community is our top priority. I would like to assure the community we remain dedicated and prepared to protect and serve the residents of Hudson.”