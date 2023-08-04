Local

Massachusetts

Mass. rolls out interactive dashboard for beach closures

Twice a day, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health will update the dashboard showing what beaches are closed and why

By Kirsten Glavin

It's been a tough summer so far, with so many Massachusetts beaches closed due to high levels of bacteria. Now, the state has launched a new online system to help people keep track of closures.

There are currently more than 50 beach closures. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has rolled out an interactive dashboard that will be updated twice daily.

It lays out the town, beach and reason for closure.

Beachgoers say it could be useful, but they are also calling for better signage at the water's edge.

"If people are aware that there is a map system that exists, sure," said Joanne Rancich, who was visiting Wollaston Beach Thursday.

"The more information, the better. The more signage, the better," Deangelo Alston of Quincy said. "I walk this beach regularly and still see people in the water all the time, so if you don't know, you don't know."

There seem to be discrepancies. At Wollaston Beach, NBC10 Boston went to one area that was listed online as unsafe. The DPH says the part of the beach at Channing Street is closed due to high levels of bacteria. But a sign at the spot says it's still open to swimming.

