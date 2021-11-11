Mass. Senate Approves Massive COVID Relief Bill

Overnight, the Massachusetts State Senate unanimously approved $3.8 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

This is a lot of money that will support people and programs impacted by the pandemic and it is now one step closer to Governor Charlie Baker's signature.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

State lawmakers say this money will help those hardest hit by the pandemic.

The bill allows for bonuses for essential workers, up to $2,000 each. It also provides $200 million in tax relief for small business owners. There’s $400 million for mental and behavioral health programs and $600 million for investments in affordable, accessible and supportive housing.

What didn’t make it?

A proposed two-week state sales tax holiday.

All of this now goes back to the Massachusetts House of Representatives before it heads to Governor Baker’s desk.