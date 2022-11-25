Mass. Shoppers Swarm into Stores for Black Friday Deals

It's beginning to look a lot like the Black Fridays of the pre-pandemic past.

Shoppers were seen at centers across Massachusetts in the early hours of the day, with hopes of scoring some Black Friday deals.

This year's shopping is expected to be better than last year because many stores have a surplus of stock. In the previous year, some retailers struggled with inventory.

Although Cyber Monday is expected to be the biggest shopping day, experts say Friday is still the best for appliances.

Despite inflation, the Retailers Association of Massachusetts expects holiday spending this year to increase by 10 percent over last year.

Many stores are staying open longer to accommodate spenders. The Burlington Mall has opened 33 new stores and three new entrances.