Mass. State Trooper Fired for Inappropriate Conduct: ‘Not Fit to Wear the Badge'

A Massachusetts State Police trooper has been fired for unacceptable behavior, including the use of racial slurs, during an off-duty confrontation with a motorist last weekend in Revere, the agency announced Tuesday.

The department's commander, Col. Christopher Mason, fired the former trooper Tuesday afternoon, shortly after learning of the incident earlier in the day, agency spokesman David Procopio said in an emailed statement.

“I am disgusted and disappointed by the conduct that occurred, which is the antithesis of the standards of conduct and personal behavior we expect and demand of our members,” Mason said in the statement. “This subject is not fit to wear the badge or call themselves a member of the Department."

The altercation occurred after the former department member approached a male in a stationary vehicle on Revere Beach Boulevard, according to Procopio.

Mason said the agency will have no tolerance for such conduct, taking swift action to resolve the matter.

The former trooper was notified Tuesday afternoon that he had been fired, Procopio said, and all of his department equipment was taken from him.

While the trooper was not named in the statement, he was identified as a member of the last recruit training troop, which graduated in May, and was assigned to the Danvers Barracks. He was employed within the one-year probationary period that all new troopers serve following their appointment to the agency, Procopio said.

Mason has ordered a complete investigation into the circumstances of the incident by the department's office of professional integrity and accountability.

The incident is also being referred to Office of Attorney General Maura Healey for review for any potential civil rights violations or criminal conduct, Procopio said.