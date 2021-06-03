Massachusetts Announces Closing Dates for Mass Vaccination Sites

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced the tentative schedule for shutting down Massachusetts' seven mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, citing the state's high percentage of vaccinated residents.

With nearly 3.7 million residents fully vaccinated and over 4.3 million having received at least a first dose, Baker's office said it was time to shut down the mass vaccination sites and focus on "increasing targeted community-based vaccine efforts to reach remaining populations."

According to the Baker administration the sites will close on the following dates:

• Gillette Stadium: June 14

• Hynes Convention Center: June 22

• Natick Mall: June 23

• Reggie Lewis Center in Boston: June 27

• Doubletree in Danvers: June 30

• Eastfield Mall in Springfield: July 6

• Former Circuit City in Dartmouth: July 13

Each site remains open for walk-in vaccine appointments until their closing date.

Gov. Charlie Baker announces that all Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing masks, will be lifted on May 29. He also announced that the state of emergency will be lifted June 15.

The move is the latest sign of the state ramping down its vaccine operation as more people become vaccinated.

Last month, the state shut down its preregistration system for vaccination appointments.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder at vaxfinder.mass.gov remains available, with over 900 locations listed across the state. There, people will be able to find information about no wait, walk-up appointments at select locations, accessibility information, and can plan for their appointment using the MBTA trip planner tool.

The Baker administration has expanded the state’s Homebound Vaccination Program to support in-home vaccinations.

The Homebound program is primarily using Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Pfizer vaccines are available for 12-17 years old who are homebound and would need significant support to leave the home to get to a medical appointment.