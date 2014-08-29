Police: Car Into Charles River

Emergency officials are at the scene of a car into the Charles River, according to Massachusetts State Police

By Marc Fortier

State police said the crash occurred at 11:21 a.m. in the area of Memorial Drive and Western Avenue. There were two people in the vehicle and they both got out safely. No one is unaccounted for at this time.

Cambridge Police said state police are heading up the investigation but confirmed that no one was injured.

A state police marine unit and the Cambridge Fire Department are also on scene working to remove the car from the water.

Cambridge Police are urging motorists to avoid the Memorial Drive and Western Avenue area because of the slow-moving traffic due to the crash.

