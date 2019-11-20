Dropkick Murphys to Play at Sold-Out Fundraiser for Fallen Firefighter’s Family

Local punk rockers Dropkick Murphys will perform this week at a sold-out event in Worcester to raise funds for the family of fallen fire Lt. Jason Menard, who died saving others during a fire earlier this month.

The band is expected to play an acoustic set Friday evening at the "Night for Lt. Jason Menard's Family" event at Worcester Beer Garden and Pavillion, organized with the Greg Hill Foundation. Proceeds will go directly to the family.

The event will come days after thousands of firefighters lined the streets of Worcester to pay their final respects to Menard, a husband and father of three.

Menard died in the line of duty on Nov. 13 when his "heroic efforts" helped two fellow firefighters escape from a burning home after they responded to a report of a person and baby trapped on the third floor.

The 39-year-old firefighter led a probationary firefighter to the stairs and returned to the burning scene to help another firefighter out of a window and was ultimately unable to escape, according to Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie.

The sold-out event is set to begin Friday at 6 p.m.