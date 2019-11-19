Jury Selection Begins for Man Accused of Slaying of 2 Doctors in South Boston

Jury selection for the trial of a man accused of murdering two doctors in their South Boston luxury condo began Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court.

Bampumim Teixeira, 33, of Chelsea, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection to the May 5, 2017, homicides of 49-year-old Richard Field and 38-year-old Lina Bolanos.

The couple was found dead in their 11th-floor apartment with their throats slashed and hands behind their backs, according to authorities. The pair was engaged.

Teixeira suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot by police officers at the scene who believed he was armed with a gun, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley. Officers arrived at the scene after they received a report of a man armed with a gun in the building.

Prosecutors said Teixeira, who once worked in the building, entered the condominium with a backpack that contained two replica guns, a knife and duct tape. Police recovered a carving knife in the apartment and a second bag that had Bolanos’ jewelry in it.

The defendant was arraigned from his hospital bed two months after his arrest and held without bail.

Prosecutors say Teixeira had no known personal relationship with the victims.

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Field was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management.

NBC10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne says despite Teixeira pleading not guilty, there's a mountain of evidence against him.

"It's almost an impossible case to defend. There is blood likely everywhere that DNA will be matched," Coyne said.

It's still unclear whether Teixeira will take the stand in his own defense, but Coyne said it's always a possibility.

"I'm not so sure that the stand will benefit him but he may have a story to tell," Coyne said. "We may never find out what really motivated him. There are some strange details to the murders that suggests there's something more that were still not aware of."

Separately, the families of the victim's have filed a civil lawsuit citing a lack of security.

"It failed significantly because it resulted in the rebate death," Coyne said.

Opening statements in the trial are expected before the end of the week.