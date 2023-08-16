back to school

Watch Live: Mayor Wu to talk preparations for new school year

The news conference will be held at 9 a.m., and a live stream will be provided on this story.

By Matt Fortin

NBCUniversal

It's probably not what students in Boston want to hear — the new school year is quickly approaching.

Boston Public Schools will welcome most students back to the classroom on Sept. 7, less than a month away. Kindergarteners will begin class on Sept. 11.

On Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to discuss preparations underway for the new school year.

Wu will be joined by Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper, Chief of Streets Jascha-Franklin-Hodge, Deputy Chief of Streets for Transportation Nick Gove and Boston Transportation Department staff for a news conference at Trotter Elementary School in Roxbury.

