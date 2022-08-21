MBTA Announces Early Completion of Work on Green Line Branch

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced Sunday the successful completion of work on a subway line -- ahead of schedule.

Work on the "E" line of the Green Line was finished on Sunday, authorities from the T said, following a 16-day closure for track and Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) project.

Improvements included more than half a mile (2,750 feet) of replaced tracks, two pieces of special track work and installed wayside equipment across the branch, authorities said.

"Full access closures such as those completed on the Green Line allow the MBTA to deliver much needed progress to the system as quickly as possible," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. "I know construction can be disruptive, but I want to thank all of our riders for their understanding as we continue to move forward as an Authority to deliver the service they deserve."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The B, C and E lines of the Green Line have now been completed, authorities said, leaving only the D line to go. The D line, which will be re-fitted with more than 5,000 feet of new track and upgrading over five station crossings, will take place over three nine-day increments from Sept. 24-Oct. 2, Oct. 8-16 and Oct. 22-30, authorities said.

Alternate service in the form of shuttle busses will be available during the D line shutdown, authorities said.

The shutdown of the T's Orange Line, expected to last for about a month, began earlier this weekend.