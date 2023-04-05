6 Hurt in Crash Involving MBTA Bus in Jamaica Plain

An MBTA bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

MBTA Transit Police say the bus was driving on Forest Hills Avenue when it collided with another vehicle around 5:30 p.m.

Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including four bus passengers and two people in the other vehicle, transit police said.

Transit police said that the other vehicle had made an abrupt turn in front of the bus, which swerved "to avoid further collisions."

The bus was marked as being on Route 31 to Mattapan.

Aerial footage at the scene showed the windshield of the bus had broken. An electrical box also appeared to have been knocked down.