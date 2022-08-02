MBTA Considering 30-Day Shutdown of Orange Line: Report

The MBTA is considering shutting down the Orange Line for 30 days to work on long overdue maintenance, according to a report from the Boston Globe.

The newspaper reports that the shutdown would start later this month and stretch into September.

An agenda for an MBTA Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Wednesday has the first item up for discussion a proposed contact award with A Yankee Line, a bus company that would provide replacement shuttle bus service for the Orange Line and part of the Green Line. The agenda did not specify what timeframe the contract would cover.

The agency had already planned track and signal work on the Orange line, which had originally been set to begin last week, but it was pushed back. There are safety upgrades in the works on the Red Line, work that started Monday and is planned again from Aug. 8 through Aug. 11.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has called for "drastic action" to address ongoing safety concerns on the T. The MBTA has been facing public scrutiny and a federal investigation after multiple safety incidents.

The Federal Transit Administration has been investigating the agency for months, in response to some of the more serious incidents. In April, Robinson Lalin got his arm stuck in the door of a Red Line and was dragged to his death last month. A fire on an Orange Line train forced passengers to evacuate onto a bridge last month.

An early report from that FTA investigation noted four immediate issues it called on the MBTA to address. Then, after multiple incidents of runaway trains, the FTA ordered the agency not to allow workers who have not been briefed on safety to move trains.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.