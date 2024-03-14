MBTA reveals new details about Green Line derailment

The MBTA is revealing new information about a derailment that snagged service on the Green Line B,C and D branches last week.

Officials said the trolley car was heading west at the time of the derailment Sunday morning, traveling around 7 mph. The center wheels of two of the cars came off the track, causing the issue.

Seventeen people were on the train at the time - no one was hurt.

Repair crews were able to get the cars back on the rails and the train was taken to the yard for an inspection.

The derailment can be added to a litany of safety and service issues the MBTA has been working to address. While leadership has been working to correct the problems, and the Healey administration has committed to improving transportation across the state, the system is currently peppered with slow zones that frustrate riders and frequent service disruptions to complete necessary maintenance work.