The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced revisions to its reduced service on after assessing the amount of riders using trains and buses Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The MBTA will add to its Blue Line service in the morning, additional Green Line capacity on the E Branch and additional service for specific bus routes starting Wednesday, according to the agency.

The moves came after MBTA began reduced service on Tuesday due to the coronavirus.

The transit schedule in Massachusetts will look a little bit different over the next few weeks.

“We recognize that some employees in key industries, including those in the medical community, rely on the MBTA to get to their places of work and we’re committed to providing service to those folks who rely on the T," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said.

"That said, service continues to operate at reduced levels in an effort to maintain a responsible balance between protecting our workforce and operating safe service."

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu, who has criticized the MBTA for its fares in the past, said that the reduction in service created crowds that put both riders and drivers at risk.

The MBTA will continue to assess ridership and make changes as needed, according to Poftak.