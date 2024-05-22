mbta

Report of stabbing at South Boston MBTA station under investigation

The entrance to Andrew Square Station was taped off, with several police vehicles at the scene

Police at Andrew Square Station in South Boston for a report of a stabbing on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Police are investigating a reported stabbing near an MBTA station in South Boston Wednesday.

The Boston Police Department confirmed it was assisting MBTA Transit Police investigate. NBC10 Boston has reached out to transit police for information.

The MBTA said Red Line subway trains were bypassing Andrew Square Station because of police activity.

The entrance to the station was taped off, with several police vehicles at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

mbta
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us