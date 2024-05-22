Report of stabbing at South Boston MBTA station under investigation

Police are investigating a reported stabbing near an MBTA station in South Boston Wednesday.

The Boston Police Department confirmed it was assisting MBTA Transit Police investigate. NBC10 Boston has reached out to transit police for information.

The MBTA said Red Line subway trains were bypassing Andrew Square Station because of police activity.

The entrance to the station was taped off, with several police vehicles at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.