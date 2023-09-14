Medical emergency may have contributed to fatal New Hampshire crash, troopers say

A 55-year-old man from Sanbornville, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash early Thursday morning after crashing his truck along an on-ramp to the Spaulding Turnpike in Milton, according to state police.

The victim, Michael Riley, was driving a GMC Sierra the wrong way on the ramp at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, when the truck went off the road, went down an embankment and ended up in the woods, New Hampshire State Police said.

There were no other vehicles or passengers involved in the crash.

Authorities believe a medical emergency contributed to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information has been asked to contact state police in New Hampshire.