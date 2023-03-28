Mel King, Civil Rights Icon and 1983 Boston Mayoral Candidate, Dies at 94

Civil rights icon Mel King, the first Black person to reach a general election in a Boston mayor's race, has died at the age of 94, his wife, Joyce, told The Boston Globe.

King, who represented Boston's South End in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, lost to Mayor Ray Flynn in the 1983 mayoral election.

Joyce King told the Globe her husband had been ill in recent months and had briefly been hospitalized at Boston Medical Center, but that he said three days ago he wanted to return home.

"We knew that it was close," she told the newspaper.

Reactions from public officials flowed in swiftly Tuesday night.

"For decades, Mel King taught us all how to serve, how to build, and how to love," Mayor Michelle Wu wrote in a statement. "On behalf of the City of Boston, we send our deepest condolences to the King family and the many, many loved ones, mentees, and friends of Mel."

"With the passing of Mel King, we have lost a trailblazer in all of its forms: civil rights leader, grassroots organizer, educator, writer, legislator," Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., wrote in a statement. "He was my friend and one of the smartest men I have ever known. Mel King was an inspiration to me and countless others who sought and fought for a more just future."

"Mel King has passed & is no longer with us in physical form, but his work & legacy endures in every corner of this city. I was so lucky to learn from him & his vision. What a legacy," Boston City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune wrote on Twitter.

Rest in Power, Mel King. pic.twitter.com/d26KlTqpbY — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) March 29, 2023

The work and legacy of Mel King reverberate throughout Boston and well beyond the borders of Massachusetts. This loss will be felt just as widely.



My thoughts are with his loved ones and all who continue to work toward equity and justice in his honor. https://t.co/ciembnqrsG — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) March 29, 2023

We are honored to remember Rep. Mel King tonight as a racial healer and a family friend. Throughout his life, Mel King worked tirelessly to bring out the best in people and help heal a divided city. He is an example of how words, actions and leadership can make a difference. pic.twitter.com/wxesYhuyIR — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) March 29, 2023

A trailblazing civil rights icon and a blessing to our city.



Mel King: rest in power, my friend. pic.twitter.com/ZhjHoyeIxp — Marty Walsh (@MartyJWalsh) March 29, 2023

I've know Mel King my entire life. I respected him, admired him and learned from him. His influence is felt throughout Boston and always will be. A life well lived. Rest in Power Mel. You will always be loved and remembered. https://t.co/EbZdZmEJt6 — Felix G. Arroyo (@FelixArroyo) March 29, 2023

Mel King was a giant, his legacy and work one of my greatest teachers. This is devastating loss for our community. I pray the ancestors receive him with the love, grace, and reverence he deserves. — Kendra Lara (@CllrKendraLara) March 29, 2023

Mel King has passed & is no longer with us in physical form, but his work & legacy endures in every corner of this city. I was so lucky to learn from him & his vision. What a legacy.



My love to his family, who shared their father & husband so graciously with all of us. — Ruthzee Louijeune (@Ruthzee) March 29, 2023

“Some men see things as they are and ask why. I dream things that never were and ask why not.” — Robert Francis Kennedy paraphrasing George Bernard Shaw.



Goodnight, Brother Mel King. — The Real Segun Idowu (@revrenddoctor) March 29, 2023

I always knew this day would come but even at 47 I wasn't prepared for it...



Rest in eternal peace to my neighbor & one of my personal heroes since childhood, Mel King. https://t.co/tZyWOGr8A6 — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) March 29, 2023

