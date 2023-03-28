Mel King, Civil Rights Icon and 1983 Boston Mayoral Candidate, Dies at 94

Civil rights icon Mel King, the first Black person to reach a general election in a Boston mayor's race, has died at the age of 94, his wife, Joyce, told The Boston Globe.
King, who represented Boston's South End in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, lost to Mayor Ray Flynn in the 1983 mayoral election.
Joyce King told the Globe her husband had been ill in recent months and had briefly been hospitalized at Boston Medical Center, but that he said three days ago he wanted to return home.
"We knew that it was close," she told the newspaper.
Reactions from public officials flowed in swiftly Tuesday night.
"For decades, Mel King taught us all how to serve, how to build, and how to love," Mayor Michelle Wu wrote in a statement. "On behalf of the City of Boston, we send our deepest condolences to the King family and the many, many loved ones, mentees, and friends of Mel."
"With the passing of Mel King, we have lost a trailblazer in all of its forms: civil rights leader, grassroots organizer, educator, writer, legislator," Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., wrote in a statement. "He was my friend and one of the smartest men I have ever known. Mel King was an inspiration to me and countless others who sought and fought for a more just future."
Local
"Mel King has passed & is no longer with us in physical form, but his work & legacy endures in every corner of this city. I was so lucky to learn from him & his vision. What a legacy," Boston City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune wrote on Twitter.
